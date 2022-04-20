Iqvia price target lowered at BofA on forex concerns

  • With cautious views on the life sciences space, Bank of America slashed the price target of the contract research organization IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) on Wednesday as the analysts cited estimates to reflect sharper forex headwinds than the company initially projected.
  • The team led by Derik de Bruin points out that Iqvia (IQV) management flagged an incremental currency headwind during the company’s investor conference last month.
  • However, with favorable views on Iqvia’s (IQV) diversified technology and late-stage clinical trial businesses, the firm maintains the Buy rating on the stock, arguing that the Durham, North Carolina-based company is well-positioned to accelerate core growth through 2025.
  • The price target lowered to $275 from $290 per share implies a premium of ~16% to the last close.
  • Meanwhile, Wall Street has a Strong Buy rating and a $268.88 per share target on the company currently.
