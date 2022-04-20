Snap sees mixed ratings bag amid concerning online ad industry coupled with strong company DAUs
Apr. 20, 2022 1:56 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) saw contrary views from rating houses today - Jefferies maintained its Buy rating however lowered its price target to $52 from $60 while Citigroup upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and raised PT to $50 from $41.
- While investor sentiment has improved after reporting positive Q4 earnings, broader macro slowdown and competitive concerns around TikTok have pushed the stock price lower; Snap's DAUs were broadly in-line in 4Q, with the revenue beat driven by a sequential improvement in monetization trends.
- While the company comprises less than 2% of the total U.S. digital ad market, it is able to reach neraly half of .S. smartphone users.
- In past 6 months trading, the stock lost 59% while YTD it lost 32.8%.
- Jefferies analyst also sees that while early Q1 was tough for much of the digital advertising industry, one agency expert said that ad spend was very strong in Feb and in-line in March
- While Q1 estimates also came in above analysts consensus estimates, analysts will be worried about Q2 guidance as the company is amidst facing high competition, also increasing inflationary headwinds may lead the company to guide below estimates.
- Analysts consensus estimates for Q2 earnings stands at $0.08 (-22.9% Y/Y) while revenue stands at $1.26B marking a 28.2% Y/Y growth which is lower than the 39% growth expected for Q1.
- On the other hand, in Citi's coverage of the internet sector Snap is a part of its top picks indicating that the pullback is an opportunity and also its DAUs have been growing more than 20% for five consecutive quarters and also it is able to execute on monetization.
- Ahead of its earnings: SNAP Q1 Preview: Will SNAP maintain DAU growth of 20%?
- Quick look at some metrics of the company in comparison to peers:
- SA Contributor Ben Alaimo recently wrote, "Snapchat: AR Innovator With Huge Gen-Z Growth" while Geoff Considine wrote, "Snap: High Probability Of Further Declines"