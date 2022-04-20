Nielsen holder WindAcre said prepared to go to court over takeover
Apr. 20, 2022 1:56 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)BAMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) top holder WindAcre is said prepared to file a lawsuit if TV/Internet rating firm's takeover is changed to a tender offer.
- WindAcre, which earlier this week disclosed it increased it stake to 27%, is considering going to court in the U.K. and is likely to claim a "coercive tender squeeze out," according to a Dealreporter item, which cited three sources familiar. Nielsen is domiciled in the U.K.
- WindAcre has said it planned to take steps to block the $28/share sale of the TV measurement company to Elliott Management and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).
- One UK-based lawyer told the publication that a transition to a tender off isn't unusual, questioning the legal grounds for a WindAcre challenge.
- WindAcre was originally opposed to Elliott and Brookfield earlier $25.40/share bid for Nielsen and said it would oppose the deal and use its efforts to block a transaction as it believed the company's intrinsic value was well in excess of $40/share.
- Dealreporter last week also reported that Nielsen's takeover is said to be supported by several top shareholders.