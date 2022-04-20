Absci opens new lab to bolster drug discovery capabilities through AI
Apr. 20, 2022 1:59 PM ETAbsci Corporation (ABSI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) said it has opened its Absci AI Research Lab in Manhattan's Plaza District to expand drug discovery capabilities.
- The lab will help expand Absci's Denovium Engine AI platform and deployment of its machine learning pipeline for predicting therapeutic protein sequences and cell line designs to optimize drug candidates for desired characteristics, the company said in an April 20 press release.
- "Absci’s expansion into one of the geographic hearts of AI research marks an exciting milestone for our team and brings us closer to our vision for de novo drug and cell line design entirely in silico,” said Absci (ABSI) Founder and CEO Sean McClain.