Mizuho Securities has lowered its price target on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), from $95 to $90.

The new PT implies a 130% increase from last price. Nonetheless, the brokerage reiterated its Buy rating on the EV maker, stating that "RIVN has a well-positioned SUV-Truck consumer and Commercial delivery vehicle EV portfolio but growing through a grueling learning phase reflective of EV startups."

Piper also spoke favorably about RIVN recently, explaining that "Vertical integration is costly, and there are no shortcuts. In its early days, Tesla dealt with delays, quality problems, and staggering cash burn. Rivian must endure this period, just as Tesla did. But we think the payoff will be worth it, because Rivian has a chance to consolidate three large segments of the auto market before Tesla releases competing products. And RIVN is insulated from many of the near-term headwinds."

Earlier this week, Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe warned that the auto industry could soon face EV battery supplies shortage which could surpass the current computer chip shortage.

During a tour of Rivian's Illinois factory lines, Scaringe said that chip suppliers are skeptical of the young electric vehicle company's capability to hit promised production numbers and they are instead allocating more chips to established customers based on the numbers of vehicles they have built in the past.

Rivian (RIVN) produced 2,553 vehicles and shipped 1,227 vehicles during Q1; the figures were in line with the company's own estimates.

Meanwhile, EV stocks have dipped today in anticipation of Tesla (TSLA) earnings release after the market the closes.