Upstart airline looks to fill space left by major carrier schedule cuts

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) founder David Neeleman’s new startup airline, Breeze Airways, is bucking an industry trend by adding to its slate of flights for the summer season.

The upstart airline is adding seven new, non-stop routes from New York’s Westchester airport, as well as non-stop service on flights from Hartford to Las Vegas, New Orleans to Savannah, and one-stop service from Westchester to New Orleans. All flights will be serviced by Airbus A220 aircraft.

“Having lived so close to Westchester airport for many years, I wasted tons of time driving to JFK or Newark to travel to the west coast,” Neeleman said in a statement. “Now we’ll offer daily flights to the highest demand markets from New York, with the state-of-the-art Airbus A220 aircraft which pairs unrivaled comfort with 36 first class, 10 extra legroom and 80 standard seats – and half the noise footprint of past generations.”

The convenience and low-cost focus of the carrier that just only began shuttling passengers about a year ago could fill a significant market gap offered by airlines like Spirit Airlines (SAVE), JetBlue, and Frontier Air Group (ULCC), all of whom have taken to canceling a large number of flights to deal with staffing shortages.

