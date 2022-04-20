Nikola stock holds up on rough day for electric vehicle sector

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) fell 0.15% on Wednesday afternoon in a session that has seen much larger drops across the electric vehicle sector ahead of Tesla's big earnings report.

Nikola (NKLA) is due to report earning of its own on May 5 with analysts forecasting revenue of $129M and a loss of $0.25 per share.

The company is likely to also provide and update on commercial production of the Nikola Tre battery powered heavy duty truck and could even announce that it made its first deliveries. Early guidance from Nikola (NKLA) was for 300 to 500 Tre BEV heavy duty trucks to be delivered this year, which could translate into over $100M in revenue.

While the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Nikola (NKLA) is only set at Hold, that is an improvement from the Sell rating in late February. NKLA also ranks in the top half of all construction machinery and heavy truck stocks in terms of the quant ratings.

