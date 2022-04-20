Apple employees at Atlanta-area store set to be first to file for union election: report

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) employees at a store in Atlanta are preparing to become the first in the U.S. to file for a union election, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The union would be comprised of the 107 employees at Apple's (AAPL) retail store in Cumberland Mall in northwestern Atlanta. The news outlet added that 70% of the workers at the store have signed cards of support and will file with the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday, according to Apple store worker Derrick Bowles, who is also part of the organizing committee.

Apple (AAPL) shares were fractionally higher on Wednesday at $167.59.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) did not immediately return a request for comment.

Some of the issues the union may ask for are a starting wage of $28 per hour, as well as larger raises and larger profit sharing.

The filing comes just days after it was reported that Apple (AAPL) retail workers in New York state were looking to organize, including asking for their minimum wage to be raised to $30 per hour.

On Tuesday, research firm Canalys said Apple (AAPL) gained share in the smartphone market in the first-quarter, largely due to the "growing demand" for its iPhone 13.