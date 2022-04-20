Omnicom rallies 5% on Q1 estimates beat
Apr. 20, 2022 2:24 PM ETOMCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Omnicom (OMC +5.1%) stock jumps on beating Q1 revenue estimates by $120M and Non-GAAP EPS by $0.06, as the worldwide revenue continued to improve from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Organic growth increased across all of the fundamental disciplines, including: 9.1% for Advertising & Media, 20.3% for Precision Marketing, 13.8% for Commerce & Brand Consulting, 68.0% for Experiential, 6.3% for Execution & Support, 14.0% for Public Relations and 7.7% for Healthcare.
- The Co. continued to invest in areas important to its clients' growth, continued to make acquisitions in strategic areas of growth, and repurchased ~$300.3M of its shares.
- Operating profit margin of 10.4% decreased from 13.6%, primarily as a result of the charges incurred in connection with the effects of the war in Ukraine of $113.4M, which decreased operating margin by 3.3%.
- Adjusted EBITA of $485.8M increased 0.1% Y/Y, and the adjusted EBITA margin was 14.2%.
- "Despite uniquely challenging global events, we remain confident that our high-quality and diverse portfolio positions us strongly for future growth, both in 2022 and beyond." said John Wren, Chairman and CEO.
