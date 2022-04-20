Shopify eyes deal to acquire Deliverr

Shopify Inc. (SHOP -12.1%) is said to be looking to make a move to help expand its fulfillment services with potential deal to acquire Deliverr.

Deliverr has described itself as a company that leveraged cutting-edge machine learning and optimization technology to build a smart fulfillment network. The stated corporate mission is to enable any merchant, regardless of size, to delight their customers with fast and cost-effective fulfillment.

Sources told Bloomberg that a deal could value San Francisco-based Deliverr at more than $2 billion.

Shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stumbled in Wednesday trading amid broad weakness across the tech sector and with online retail names.