Shopify eyes deal to acquire Deliverr
Apr. 20, 2022 2:27 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
Shopify Inc. (SHOP -12.1%) is said to be looking to make a move to help expand its fulfillment services with potential deal to acquire Deliverr.
Deliverr has described itself as a company that leveraged cutting-edge machine learning and optimization technology to build a smart fulfillment network. The stated corporate mission is to enable any merchant, regardless of size, to delight their customers with fast and cost-effective fulfillment.
Sources told Bloomberg that a deal could value San Francisco-based Deliverr at more than $2 billion.
Shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stumbled in Wednesday trading amid broad weakness across the tech sector and with online retail names.