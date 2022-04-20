Shopify eyes deal to acquire Deliverr

Apr. 20, 2022 2:27 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments

Shopify sign on their headquarters building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shopify Inc. (SHOP -12.1%) is said to be looking to make a move to help expand its fulfillment services with potential deal to acquire Deliverr.

Deliverr has described itself as a company that leveraged cutting-edge machine learning and optimization technology to build a smart fulfillment network. The stated corporate mission is to enable any merchant, regardless of size, to delight their customers with fast and cost-effective fulfillment.

Sources told Bloomberg that a deal could value San Francisco-based Deliverr at more than $2 billion.

Shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stumbled in Wednesday trading amid broad weakness across the tech sector and with online retail names.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.