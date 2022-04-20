Sonoco Products Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 2:27 PM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (+84.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77B (+31.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SON has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SON on March 22nd raised its Q1 base earnings guidance, and said it expects operating results to be significantly better than previously expected due to strong price/cost recovery across most of its businesses.