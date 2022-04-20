Avient stock hits over 1-month high on strong Q1 results, Dyneema acquisition
Apr. 20, 2022 2:29 PM ETAvient Corporation (AVNT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Avient (NYSE:AVNT) stock climbed to its highest level in over a month after the specialty polymer material maker posted strong Q1 results.
- AVNT saw sales growth in nearly all end markets as price hikes offset raw material and supply chain impacts.
- The firm also said it will acquire Royal DSM's Dyneema unit for ~$1.49B. The acquisition will be immediately accretive to EPS, adding ~$0.35/share on a pro forma basis for 2022.
- AVNT is eyeing sale options for its Avient Distribution business. The potential divestiture will allow AVNT to remain modestly leveraged, with net debt to adj. EBITDA expected to be 2.9x.
- The company projected Q2 adj. EPS of $0.92, slightly below consensus estimate of $0.96.
- AVNT maintained its 2022 adj. EPS guidance at $3.50, in-line with consensus estimate. The outlook excludes the impact of EPS accretion from the Dyneema acquisition.
- CEO Robert Patterson said AVNT was reaffirming its 2022 forecast on stronger growth projections in the Americas, despite impact from weaker forex rates, COVID lockdowns in China and the Ukraine war.
- AVNT stock declined 7% YTD.