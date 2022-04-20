Wayfair's significant price target cut at Morgan Stanley takes the stock down
Apr. 20, 2022 2:36 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley lowered Wayfair's (NYSE:W) price target to $90 (from $145 earlier) with an underweight rating as the rating firm cites concerns on the long-term health of the business.
- Analysts believe that W platform is transactional rather than a loyalty-building brand thereby when W matures and new customer growth slows, it could become more challenging to simultaneously build sales and expand margins.
- Quick look at the company provided latest customers statistics which does show a slowdown in orders from new customers in 2021 and a drop in active customers:
- Recently Wells Fargo said it is incrementally cautious on macro-sensitive, big ticket and housing impacted retailers and thus cut its rating on Wayfair to Underweight from Equalweight due to the new consumer spending backdrop.
- Wayfair is a part of Seeking Alpha's Quantitative Strategies team stocks to avoid at the moment.
- The stock's 19% drop in past 1-month trading and a YTD loss of 49.8% has taken the stock price to near its 52-week low levels; Wall Street Analysts have a Hold rating on the stock with 14 of the 32 analysts assigning a Hold rating.
- Quick look at the company's profitability grade and underlying metrics:
- SA Contributor Gary Alexander believes that Wayfair can be put on the watchlist but investors should not rush to buy.