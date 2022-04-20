Wayfair's significant price target cut at Morgan Stanley takes the stock down

Apr. 20, 2022

Wayfair.ca delivery and warehouse facility in Mississauga, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley lowered Wayfair's (NYSE:W) price target to $90 (from $145 earlier) with an underweight rating as the rating firm cites concerns on the long-term health of the business.
  • Analysts believe that W platform is transactional rather than a loyalty-building brand thereby when W matures and new customer growth slows, it could become more challenging to simultaneously build sales and expand margins.
  • Quick look at the company provided latest customers statistics which does show a slowdown in orders from new customers in 2021 and a drop in active customers:

