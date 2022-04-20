Argus hikes rating on Hilton on pandemic trends, promising pipeline

Despite already hitting a 52-week high in the past week, Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE:HLT) is heading higher still, according to Argus Research.

The firm reiterated its Buy rating on shares in a note released on Wednesday while raising its target price to $188 from the prior $178.

“We believe that the recent decline in Omicron cases will lead to increased room demand, along with higher RevPAR and management fees, by allowing consumers to travel more freely,” Argus analyst John Staszak wrote in the upgrade note.

The forecast of a recovery in travel and leisure demand is very much in line with the forecasts offered by many airlines as of late, suggesting broad optimism on the reopening trade. Argus as further encouraged by Hilton’s (HLT) strong financial position that has been bolstered since the suspension of dividends and buybacks in the immediate aftermath of COVID-19’s global outbreak. Staszak surmised that both such shareholder-friendly options are back on the table for 2022.

“Our long-term rating on [Hilton] (HLT) remains BUY based on the company's solid development pipeline, new brands, and well-regarded loyalty program,” he added. “We also expect earnings to benefit from the spinoff of the timeshare businesses and the sale of additional company-owned hotels.”

Hilton has noted that it intends to double the footprint of its lifestyle hotel brands Canopy, Tempo, and Motto by in the next decade.

To be sure, there remain some concerns about the state of business travel which remains far below typical levels as video conferences remain in vogue.

