Tri Pointe Homes Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 2:36 PM ETTri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (vs. $0.59 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $667.41M (-7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TPH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.