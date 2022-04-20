One issue that could address inequity and increase the labor participation is access to high-quality health care, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said during an online event hosted by the Penn Institute for Urban Research on Wednesday.

The U.S. labor force participation rate sat at 62.4% in March's nonfarm payrolls report, still below the prepandemic level of 63.4%. The labor force issue is also brought into focus by 11.3M unfilled jobs that Bureau of Labor Statistics saw at the end of February (the most recent month for which data is available), outnumbering ~6M of people who are unemployed.

Bostic noted that people in the Southeast U.S. "tend to be less healthy," and that low-quality health inhibits labor force participation, making it harder for people to be "fully attached to the labor force."

From a broader perspective, Bostic emphasized that it's important that local economies have institutions that can provide high-quality product, referring schools, workforce development infrastructure, and health.

He also stressed the importance of the regional Federal Reserve Banks and other institutions in working with schools to develop a pipeline of skilled workers in trades and professions such as nursing, carpentry, plumbing, welding, and economics. The Atlanta Fed knew even before the pandemic that there were shortages of nurses, truck drivers, carpenters, and other trades, Bostic said.

"There's an opportunity for community colleges to be part of the pipeline," Bostic said.

In addressing the need to increase diversity in the economics field, "one thing that we're doing is we are crafting curricula with local school districts in economics and personal finance to create an expectation is these kids that they can do this," Bostic said.

