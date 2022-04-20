East West Bancorp Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 2:42 PM ETEast West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $478.35M (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EWBC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.