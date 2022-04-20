U.S. economic activity has expanded at a "moderate" rate since mid-February amid strong inflationary pressures, according to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, released Wednesday.

Here are highlights from the report, which the central bank releases every six weeks:

Strong demand but limited supply: Manufacturing activity was solid for most Fed districts, though supply chain disruptions, a tight labor market and higher input costs continue to put pressure on firms' abilities to meet demand.

As real (inflation-adjusted) disposable income growth contracts to record lows, some Fed contacts noted "early signs that the strong pace of wage growth had begun to slow," the Beige Book said.

Consumer spending accelerated among retail and non-financial firms, as businesses passed down higher input costs.

For prices, "inflationary pressures remained strong since the last report, with firms continuing to pass swiftly rising input costs through to customers," according to the Beige Book. Multiple districts cited price increases for energy, metals and agricultural commodities in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, some districts noted that rising prices have started to weigh on sales, while businesses in most districts expect inflation to continue over the coming months.

Earlier this week, Freddie Mac said U.S. homebuying demand will remain solid.