Banc of California Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 2:53 PM ETBanc of California, Inc. (BANC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (vs. $0.25 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $79.9M (+28.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BANC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.