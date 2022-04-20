Update: Updates share price, adds Rite Aid short interest.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) pared more than half of its earlier gains, now up 12% after earlier jumping 32%, on a report that the drugstore chain rejected a bid for $14.60/share, or $815 million.

Rite Aid rejected an offer from Spear Point Capital Management, according to a NYPost report, which cited an interview with the firm's co-founder Ron Bienvenu. The offer was made on March 30 and represented a 56% premium to RAD's closing price of $9.36 that day.

Rite Aid rejected the bid, telling Spear Point in a letter this month that the investor didn't "adequately" understand the issues it may encounter in purchasing a company with about $3 billion in distressed loans, according to Bienvenu.

Spear Point is said to be considering starting a hostile tender offer directly to holder, Bienvenu told the Post. RAD didn't immediately respond to NYPost request for comment.

Rite Aid has short interest of 33%.

The Spear Point bid comes after Rite Aid (RAD) shares plunged 17% on April 7 after Deutsche Bank Deutsche Bank downgraded the pharmacy chain operator to sell from hold with a $1 target, down from $16 per share. The firm argued that the company is unlikely to achieve its preliminary outlook for fiscal 2023.

Forecasting debt service costs and capital maintenance costs, Deutsch Bank thinks that Rite Aid (RAD) “needs to generate ~$400 million to $450 million in annual adjusted EBITDA to continue as an operating company.” A figure below $400 million implies its equity has no value with no real returns for shareholders.