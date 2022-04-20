PPG Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 5:45 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- PPG (NYSE:PPG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (-41.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.24B (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PPG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.