FirstEnergy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 5:45 PM ETFirstEnergy Corp. (FE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-11.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.85B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.