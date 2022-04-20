Boston Beer Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 5:45 PM ETThe Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (-62.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $447.91M (-18.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.