Stride surges 15% on various rating by banks and potential of Career Learning segment
Apr. 20, 2022 3:21 PM ETStride, Inc. (LRN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Morgan Stanley gave an equal weight to Stride (LRN +15.2%) and raised PT to $39 from $36; Bank suggested, “Top and bottom-line beats led by Career Learning along with positive forward commentary led to a strong result”. Remains cautio of FY23 enrollments, but sees a compelling valuation in the stock.
- While Citi has a buy rating and PT $65 suggesting, “a strong set of results with an upgrade to FY guidance against the backdrop of a rising short interest”
- BMO Capital Markets has an Outperform rating with $50 PT, stating better than expected Career Learning business growth, mentions "LRN remains our favorite small-cap stock across our entire coverage universe"
- William Blair has an outperform rating stating, “Enrollment and profit trends are poised to surpass expectations, and it is becoming clearer to us that Stride is now in a materially better position to consistently grow”