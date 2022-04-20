Bank OZK Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 5:45 PM ETBank OZK (OZK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (vs. $1.14 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $273.45M (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OZK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.