SVB Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Apr. 20, 2022 5:45 PM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.58 (vs. $10.03 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (+4.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, SIVB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
