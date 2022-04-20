McKesson hits 52-week high as it outperforms rivals AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health

McKesson Distribution Building

BCFC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • McKesson (NYSE:MCK), the nation's largest wholesale medical supply distributor, hit a 52-week high Wednesday of $333.44.
  • Year to date, shares are up ~34%.
  • McKesson shares have outperformed rivals Amerisource Bergen (ABC) and Cardinal Health (CAH).

  • For fiscal year 2022 Q4 (ending March 31, 2022), the consensus EPS estimate for McKesson (MCK) is $6.04, representing 19.7% year-over-year growth. The company reports earnings on May 5.
  • Seeking Alpha Head of Quantitative Strategy Steven Cress recently named McKesson (MCK) one of five top S&P 500 stocks to buy now.
