McKesson hits 52-week high as it outperforms rivals AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health
Apr. 20, 2022 3:28 PM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)ABC, CAHBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK), the nation's largest wholesale medical supply distributor, hit a 52-week high Wednesday of $333.44.
- Year to date, shares are up ~34%.
- McKesson shares have outperformed rivals Amerisource Bergen (ABC) and Cardinal Health (CAH).
- For fiscal year 2022 Q4 (ending March 31, 2022), the consensus EPS estimate for McKesson (MCK) is $6.04, representing 19.7% year-over-year growth. The company reports earnings on May 5.
- Seeking Alpha Head of Quantitative Strategy Steven Cress recently named McKesson (MCK) one of five top S&P 500 stocks to buy now.