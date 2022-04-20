The shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) are trading higher for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biotech announced it completed the enrollment in Part B of a Phase 1/2a clinical study for the experimental COVID-19 therapy, AT-H201.

An inhalation formulation consisting of two FDA-approved therapies, AT-H201, is undergoing studies to improve lung function in moderately to severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In addition, AT-H201 is designed to target “long-haul” patients with post-infection pulmonary disease.

The placebo-controlled Phase 1/2a study comprising four parts is expected to enroll 60 trial participants, including healthy subjects as well as hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The Part B of the trial, being conducted in Australia, consists of multiple ascending dose cohorts involving healthy participants.

The start of Part C and D portions of the trial are subject to additional approvals from the Australian Human Research Ethics Committee.

