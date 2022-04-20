Dollar General (DG +1.4%) and Dollar Tree (DLTR +1.3%) continued to hit new all-time highs Wednesday despite Wall Street's recent market turmoil.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) gained 1.5% in late trading, while Dollar General (NYSE:DG) rose by the same margin. In each case, the stocks topped all-time intraday highs earlier in the session. Each stock has consistently touched new highs in recent days, benefiting from a rotation to more defensive consumer stocks against a more difficult macroeconomic backdrop.

A major concern in the economic picture for consumers is, of course, inflation. As consumers deal with higher costs, the substitution effect for lower cost goods offered by each retailer could drive significant demand.

To be sure, each discounter relies upon international supply chains to maintain cost and is therefore subject to significant concerns in shortages. As Dollar Tree has been termed a “poster child” for supply chain risk tied to China in recent years, the dynamics in global supply chains and shutdowns like that seen in Shanghai will be important for investors to keep an eye on.

For now, each looks like a big winner as inflation boils over.

