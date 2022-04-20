Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) slides from a 52-week high after UBS downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy with a $140 price target, trimmed from $145, citing the potential impact from the U.S. investigation into imported solar panels.

"Well articulated utility capex plans, infrastructure stimulus and PWR's stated 2026 EPS targets at its recent investor day provide clarity and confidence in a positive backdrop, which we still strongly believe in, [but] risk-reward is now balanced for the stock," analyst Steven Fisher writes.

Wall Street consensus for Quanta Services (PWR) reflects sustained double-digit EPS growth, but Fisher sees some risk from the new Commerce Department probe into solar panel tariffs, which could delay some solar projects.

"We think the next leg of the narrative will involve the award of large transmission projects, renewed growth in renewables after the DoC inquiry is resolved, and margin upside potential from better utilization across the Underground segment," Fisher writes.

Quanta Services (PWR) reported Q4 adjusted earnings and revenues that beat expectations.