A top vaccine official at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday that the review of the Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 shot was “incredibly complex” and hinted that the agency might require additional data to complete the process.

At a meeting convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Doran Fink, a deputy director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), acknowledged that some are anxiously waiting for the entry of an alternative to current vaccine options.

Novavax (NVAX) COVID-19 shot, identified as NVX-CoV2373, is a protein-based vaccine authorized in multiple countries and regions, including Europe. However, the Maryland-based biotech has yet to receive the FDA nod for the vaccine even months after the regulatory submission.

“This is an incredibly complex review process that involves review of not just clinical data but also manufacturing data that will be needed to make a determination about emergency use authorization,” Dr. Fink said, according to CNBC’s Meg Terrel.

“And once we have all the data we need to complete our review, again, we will work diligently to present those data to our advisory committee and in a timely manner in order to make a decision,” Dr. Fink added.

In February, Novavax (NVAX) Chief Executive Stan Erck said that the vaccine branded as Nuvaxovid in Europe could soon receive U.S. regulatory authorization.