US weekly rail traffic declines 8.1% Y/Y as grain and metals volume slide double digits

Apr. 20, 2022 3:57 PM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.B, BIP, CSXCNI, UNP, NSCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • The Association of American Railroads (AAR) has reported US rail traffic down 8.1% Y/Y to 489,801 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Apr. 16, 2022.
  • Total carloads for the week were 221,228, down 6.8% while intermodal volume was 268,573 containers and trailers, down 9.2% Y/Y.
  • 2 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase that included chemicals, up 849 carloads, to 33,090; and coal, up 2 carloads, to 61,550.
  • On the other side, grains were down 6,632 carloads, to 19,602; metallic ores and metals, down 4,136 carloads, to 20,638; and petroleum and petroleum products, down 2,358 carloads, to 8,466.
  • North American rail volume for the week on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 319,064 carloads, down 6.8% Y/Y; intermodal units were 354,060, down 8.1% Y/Y.
  • Canadian railroads reported 75,273 carloads for the week, down 9.3%, and 71,623 intermodal units, down 0.03%; Mexican railroads reported 22,563 carloads, up 2.9%, and intermodal units 13,864, down 23% Y/Y.
  • Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open. EPS Estimate is $2.57 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.76B (+15.2% Y/Y).
  • Related tickers: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B),
  • Canadian Pacific (CNI), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP,BIPC)
  • Also Read: Q1 coal results - key earnings drivers and guidance commentary
