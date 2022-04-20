Sleep Number GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.25, revenue of $527.13M misses by $7.25M
Apr. 20, 2022 4:04 PM ETSleep Number Corporation (SNBR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sleep Number press release (NASDAQ:SNBR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.25.
- Revenue of $527.13M (-7.2% Y/Y) misses by $7.25M.
- Diluted EPS was below expectation of 30 to 40 cents on lower-than-expected delivered net sales.
- The company updated its FY2022 diluted EPS outlook to a range of $5.00 to $6.00 per share vs. consensus of $5.77.
- The outlook assumes low double-digit net sales growth for 2022 on flat to low single-digit demand growth the balance of the year, while servicing significant excess backlog.
- The company expects to generate approximately $200M of cash from operations and anticipates 2022 capital expenditures of $70M to $80M.