Martin Midstream Partners GAAP EPS of $0.29, revenue of $279.2M
Apr. 20, 2022 4:04 PM ETMartin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Martin Midstream Partners press release (NASDAQ:MMLP): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.29.
- Revenue of $279.2M (+38.9% Y/Y).
- Reduced adjusted leverage from 4.19 times at December 31, 2021 to 3.87 times at March 31, 2022.
- 2022 Revised Guidance: The Partnership now expects to generate adjusted EBITDA between $110 million and $120 million for full-year 2022, compared to the original adjusted EBITDA guidance of between $100 million and $110 million. Distributable cash flow is now expected to be between $37 million and $47 million for full-year 2022, compared to the original distributable cash flow guidance of between $31 million and $41 million. Adjusted free cash flow is now expected to be between $29 million and $39 million, compared to the original adjusted free cash flow guidance of between $23 million and $33 million.
- Shares -0.54%.