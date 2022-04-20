PayPal's Dan Schulman gets $32M compensation package in 2021

Apr. 20, 2022 4:05 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

WSJ The Future of Everything Festival

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) President and CEO Dan Schulman received $32.07M in total compensation in 2021, up the $23.36M he received in 2020, according to the payment tech firm's proxy filed on Tuesday evening.
  • His 37% increase in compensation came was for the same year that the company's stock dropped 19%. PayPal (PYPL) stock is slid 8.4% in Wednesday trading.
  • Schulman's package included $29.9M in stock awards, up from $20.96M in 2020, while his annual salary increased to $1.12M from $1.04M.
  • John Rainey, chief financial officer and executive vice president of Global Customer Operations, saw his pay increase to $12.25M from $10.02M. That included $11.26M of stock awards, up from $8.90M in the previous year.
  • SA contributor Eric Sprague looks at PayPal (PYPL) management's flexibility in increasing cash flows in an environment of declining take rates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.