PayPal's Dan Schulman gets $32M compensation package in 2021
Apr. 20, 2022 4:05 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) President and CEO Dan Schulman received $32.07M in total compensation in 2021, up the $23.36M he received in 2020, according to the payment tech firm's proxy filed on Tuesday evening.
- His 37% increase in compensation came was for the same year that the company's stock dropped 19%. PayPal (PYPL) stock is slid 8.4% in Wednesday trading.
- Schulman's package included $29.9M in stock awards, up from $20.96M in 2020, while his annual salary increased to $1.12M from $1.04M.
- John Rainey, chief financial officer and executive vice president of Global Customer Operations, saw his pay increase to $12.25M from $10.02M. That included $11.26M of stock awards, up from $8.90M in the previous year.
- SA contributor Eric Sprague looks at PayPal (PYPL) management's flexibility in increasing cash flows in an environment of declining take rates.