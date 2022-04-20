ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) rose 2.2% on a report that the defense and government services firm's sales process has advanced with interest from strategic and private equity.

Bidders include KBR Inc. (KBR), Carlyle Group (CG) and Veritas Capital's Peraton, according to a Dealreporter item. Not known whether Leidos (LDOS) is still involved in sale process.

The latest news comes after Dealreporter earlier this month said MANT collected first round bids in its sales process at the end of last month and the sister publication Mergermarket previously reported Leidos (LDOS) and Veritas Capital were said to be suitors.

Reuters reported in February that ManTech co-founder George Pedersen was exploring options for his controlling stake. Sources indicated that a sale of the company was being discussed as part of Pedersen's estate planning. MANT later announced that Pedersen was stepping down from the board.

ManTech shares surged 9% on Feb. 4 after getting a double upgrade to buy from sell at BofA after the report about Pedersen exploring options for his controlling stake. MANT could be seen as an attractive acquisition target in the current M&A environment, BofA analyst Mariana Perez Mora wrote at the time, when she raised the price target to $90 from $75.

Mantech is scheduled to report Q1 results on May 4.