Kinder Morgan Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.04, revenue of $4.29B beats by $540M
Apr. 20, 2022 4:08 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Kinder Morgan press release (NYSE:KMI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $4.29B (-17.7% Y/Y) beats by $540M.
- For FY2022, the company budgeted to generate net income attributable to KMI of $2.5 billion and declare dividends of $1.11 per share, a 3% increase from the 2021 declared dividends. KMI also budgeted to generate 2022 DCF of $4.7B and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2B and to end 2022 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.3 times. The company now expects net income, EBITDA and DCF to be favorable to budget due to stronger than expected commodity prices and favorable operating results from our Natural Gas and CO2 business segments, partially offset by higher costs.