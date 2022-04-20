Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares dipped into the close Wednesday, -1.3%, following a Reuters report that the company has told key airlines and parts suppliers that deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner will resume in the second half of this year.

Boeing's (BA) once-envisioned delivery target of April already has been delayed until May with the expectation of further delays, according to the report, as Boeing undertakes further inspections and repairs for structural flaws in ~100 of the jets.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told Reuters it would retain authority on delivery timings until the agency is confident that Boeing (BA) is building planes that meet its design standards and deliveries are stable; the company must show it "has a robust plan for the re-work that it must perform on a large volume of new 787s in storage."

Separately, China's preliminary report into last month's crash of a Boeing 737-800, killing all 132 people on board, offers few new clues to help solve the mystery behind the disaster.