Alcoa Non-GAAP EPS of $3.06 beats by $0.20, revenue of $3.29B misses by $170M
Apr. 20, 2022 4:13 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Alcoa press release (NYSE:AA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.06 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $3.29B (+14.6% Y/Y) misses by $170M.
- Shares +1%.
- The company has decreased its projection for bauxite shipments in 2022 by 2M dry metric tons to range between 46M and 47M dry metric tons.
- The company expects total alumina and aluminum shipments to remain unchanged between 14.2M and 14.4M metric tons, and between 2.5M and 2.6M metric tons.
- For Q2, based on current prices, the company expects both alumina and aluminum realized third-party prices to be higher than the first quarter, with that benefit partly offset by approximately $115M of higher energy and raw materials costs; tax expense to approximate $220M to $230M.