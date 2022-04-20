Umpqua Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 misses by $0.03, revenue of $308.73M beats by $12.35M
Apr. 20, 2022 4:17 PM ET Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Umpqua Holdings press release (NASDAQ:UMPQ): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $308.73M (-6.5% Y/Y) beats by $12.35M.
- "Umpqua's first quarter results demonstrate our ability to organically grow the franchise while planning for our pending combination with Columbia Banking System," said Cort O'Haver, President and CEO. "First quarter non-PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan growth of $630 million is commendable in its own right given typical seasonal trends, but it is particularly notable on the heels of fourth quarter's record growth. We actively monitor evolving trends in our markets and beyond, and we will continue to manage our business to support our associates, customers, and communities while creating shareholder value."