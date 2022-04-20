SL Green Realty to buy 450 Park Avenue for $445M
- SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) has entered a contract to buy 450 Park Avenue, a 33-story tower with 337K square feet of office and retail space, for $445M from Oxford Properties, Manhattan's largest office landlord said on Wednesday in a statement.
- "As the most recognizable thoroughfare in East Midtown, Park Avenue continues to attract top tier tenants and triple-digit rents," said SL Green (SLG) Chief Investment Officer Harrison Sitomer.
- He added that the company expects to receive significant interest from joint venture partners "who will capitalize this deal with us as we grow our investment management platform."
- Office occupancy rates are still at low levels after the pandemic. Kastle Systems back-to-work barometer showed the New York metro area rate at 38.3%, less than the 10-city office occupancy average of 43.1% last week,.