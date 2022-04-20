Landstar System GAAP EPS of $3.34 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.97B beats by $10M

Apr. 20, 2022 4:20 PM ETLandstar System, Inc. (LSTR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Landstar System press release (NASDAQ:LSTR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.34 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.97B (+52.7% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Gattoni concluded, “Based on the range of revenue estimated for the 2022 second quarter, I would anticipate DEPS to be in a range of $3.22 to $3.32 vs. $2.74 consensus. This range of DEPS includes insurance and claims expense estimated at 4.2 percent of BCO revenue.”
  • Q2 Revenue for the 2022 second quarter to be in a range of $2.0 billion to $2.05 billion vs. $1.8B
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.