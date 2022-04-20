Landstar System GAAP EPS of $3.34 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.97B beats by $10M
Apr. 20, 2022 4:20 PM ETLandstar System, Inc. (LSTR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Landstar System press release (NASDAQ:LSTR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.34 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.97B (+52.7% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Gattoni concluded, “Based on the range of revenue estimated for the 2022 second quarter, I would anticipate DEPS to be in a range of $3.22 to $3.32 vs. $2.74 consensus. This range of DEPS includes insurance and claims expense estimated at 4.2 percent of BCO revenue.”
- Q2 Revenue for the 2022 second quarter to be in a range of $2.0 billion to $2.05 billion vs. $1.8B