Carvana crashes post-market on big profit miss

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) continues to plummet in post-market trading, falling over 16% in extended hours after posting an already significant slide of 9.16% on Wednesday.

Despite beating on revenue estimates, a GAAP EPS of -$2.89 misses was $1.16 below the bar set by Wall Street.

"Q1 was a unique environment. Omicron, high used vehicle prices, rapid changes in interest rates and other macro factors impacted Carvana and the used vehicle industry as a whole," Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia said in a statement.

He added in a shareholder letter that supply chain problems and a rising interest rate environment severely hampered the company along with some Carvana specific problems in logistics. Nonetheless, Garcia remained optimistic on the firm’s path to profitable growth in the future.

"We view these macro factors as transitory and remain focused on delivering the best possible experiences to our customers,” he concluded.

Judging by the share reaction after hours, the earnings results are not encouraging the best experience for investors.

Read more on why SeekingAlpha’s Quantitative Strategists were advising against taking a position in Carvana ahead of the release.