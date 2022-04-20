Endo Pharma, San Francisco reach $10M settlement over opioid claims, says AP
- Endo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENDP) has agreed to pay the city of San Francisco $10M over its role in the sale of prescription opioids in the city, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.
- According to AP, San Francisco city attorney David Chiu said ENDP will pay $5M this year and another $5M over the next decade, with the money to be used to fight the opioid crisis.
- The settlement comes just days before a trial is scheduled to begin over the city's opioid claims against drugmakers that include ENDP, Allergan, Teva (TEVA) and Walgreens (WBA).
- Endo, the maker of prescription painkiller Percocet, has been involved in numerous settlements with U.S. government entities and cities in recent years over its supposed role in the opioid crisis.
- On Tuesday, Alabama reached a $276M settlement with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), McKesson (MCK) and ENDP over opioid claims, according to a Waff 48 report.
- ENDP stock earlier closed -5.5% at $2.59.