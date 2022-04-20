SEI Investments Q1 earnings beat on market appreciation, positive cash flows
Apr. 20, 2022 4:25 PM ETSEI Investments Company (SEIC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- SEI investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) first-quarter results topped the average analyst estimates as revenues rose from higher assets under management and administration due to market appreciation in 2021 as well as positive client cash flows.
- "Our first-quarter financial profits were challenged by negative capital markets, but we achieved solid sales results and successfully implemented new business," said Alfred P. West, Jr., CEO and chairman.
- Q1 revenue of $581.44M beat the $560.41M consensus and jumped from $455.68M in the first quarter of last year.
- Income from operations were $214.79M in Q1, up from $132.83M in the year-ago period.
- Average AUA of $893.4B in Q1 expanded from $821.6B in Q1 2021. Average AUM was $13.2B in Q1 compared with $280.4B in Q1 of last year.
- Q1 expenses of $366.64M vs. $322.84M in Q1 2021.
- Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.
- In the beginning of April, SEI Investments named a new CEO.