Nuvve signs MOU to accelerate vehicle-to-grid tech
Apr. 20, 2022 4:29 PM ETNuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) has signed a memorandum of understanding to help accelerate the commercialization of vehicle-to-grid, vehicle-to-building, vehicle-to-home and other vehicle-grid integration technologies.
- The agreement, initiated by the U.S. Department of Energy, seeks to bring together a mix of public entities and private companies to ensure the electrification of EV fleets incorporates bidirectional charging.
- Nuvve was selected for its experience in commercially deploying vehicle-to-grid technology. The company will work alongside the DOE to make vehicle-to-grid, vehicle-to-building and vehicle-to-home technologies available to fleets and EV owners across the country.
- NVEE shares have climbed 5.05% in extended trading
This was corrected on 04/20/2022 at 4:30 PM. The article has been updated with current price movement