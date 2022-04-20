First Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.88, revenue of $22.85M
Apr. 20, 2022 4:32 PM ETThe First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- First Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:FNLC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.88.
- Revenue of $22.85M (+7.9% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: "Two notable pandemic-related programs continued to wind down in the first quarter. As of March 31, 2022, PPP loan balances had been reduced to $2.6 million and we expect most of the remaining balances to be forgiven by the end of the second quarter. COVID-19 related loan modifications have nearly all been resolved, with $1.1 million in residential mortgage and consumer loan balances remaining in modification status at the end of the first quarter, representing just 0.07% of the loan portfolio."