Steel Dynamics Non-GAAP EPS of $6.02 beats by $0.32, revenue of $5.57B beats by $220M
Apr. 20, 2022
- Steel Dynamics press release (NASDAQ:STLD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.02 beats by $0.32.
- Revenue of $5.57B (+57.3% Y/Y) beats by $220M.
- CEO comment: "We believe there are strong drivers for our continued growth and remain in a position of strength. Operations continue to ramp at our new Sinton Flat Roll Steel Mill. The team has done a great job with commissioning and starting up the steel mill. Based on our current forecast, we estimate 2022 shipments to be in the range of 1.5 million tons. We are also investing approximately $500 million to build four additional value-added flat roll steel coating lines comprised of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines with Galvalume coating capability, a set of which will be located onsite at our new Texas steel mill, providing our new Texas steel mill with the same diversification and higher-margin product capabilities as our two existing flat roll steel divisions. The other two lines will be placed at our Heartland Flat Roll Division located in Terre Haute, Indiana to support growing coated flat roll steel demand in the region and to further increase the diversification and cash generation capacity of our existing Midwest operations. Based on current plans, we believe these four lines will begin operating mid-2023."