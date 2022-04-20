MIND Technology GAAP EPS of -$0.43 misses by $0.20, revenue of $3.76M misses by $4.64M
Apr. 20, 2022 4:38 PM ETMIND Technology, Inc. (MIND)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MIND Technology press release (NASDAQ:MIND): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.43 misses by $0.20.
- Revenue of $3.76M (-41.3% Y/Y) misses by $4.64M.
- CEO comment: "We expect revenues from continuing operations in fiscal 2023 to exceed those of fiscal 2022 and we think that improvement will be seen beginning in the first quarter."
- "As we move into fiscal 2023, we continue to believe the positive trend for order flow will continue. Additionally, we believe the underlying market fundamentals are positive and those have contributed to the increase in order activity."