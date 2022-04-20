SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) stock gains 3.8% in Wednesday after-hours trading after Manhattan's largest office landlord posted better-than-expected Q1 earnings, as leasing activity picks up in New York City. Separately, the company agreed to acquire 450 Park Avenue for $445M.

Q1 FFO per share of $1.65, edging out the $1.64 consensus, rose from $1.52 in Q4 2021 and declined from $1.73 in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue of $188.0M exceeded the average analyst estimate of $163.7M and declined from $194.6M in Q4 and $226.1M in the year-ago quarter, as the pandemic continues to take a toll on the demand for office space in Manhattan.

Manhattan same-store occupancy was 92.7% at March 31, 2022, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, vs. 93.0% at Dec. 31, 2021. The company targets 94.3% Manhattan same-store office by Dec. 31, 2022.

Same-store net cash operating income, including SLG's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, rose by 9.3% Y/Y, excluding lease termination income. That compares with a 2.9% Y/Y increase in Q4 2021.

During the quarter, SL Green (SLG) signed 37 office leases in its Manhattan portfolio totaling 820,989 square feet, including three new leases totaling 23,599 square feet at One Vanderbilt Avenue.

The average lease of the new Manhattan leases was for 9.8 years, average tenant concessions were 12.0 months of free rent, with a tenant improvement allowance of $108.34 per rentable square foot, excluding leases signed at One Vanderbilt Avenue and One Madison Avenue.

Conference call on April 21 at 2:00 PM ET.

